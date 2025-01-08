Denver sheriff's wager puts steak against wings ahead of Broncos-Bills Wild Card matchup

CBS Colorado's Michael Spencer and Romi Bean will travel to New York to cover Broncos in playoffs

Denver Sheriff Elias Diggins is putting a Colorado steak on the line ahead of the NFL Wild Card matchup between the Denver Broncos and Buffalo Bills. Diggins made the friendly wager with Erie County Sheriff John C. Garcia who is putting up Buffalo's famous chicken wings.

In a video posted on the Denver Sheriff Department's Facebook page, Diggins offered to send Colorado steaks to the Erie County Sheriff's Office should the Bills beat the Broncos.

"We gladly accept a friendly wager from Sheriff Garcia and the Erie County Sheriff's Office. We look forward to Buffalo's famous chicken wings when our Denver Broncos roll into Buffalo and as we say out West, get-er-done," said Diggins.

Garcia is offering to send La Nova chicken wings to the Denver Sheriff Department if the Broncos should win.

"The Erie County Sheriff's Office is proud to work with the Buffalo Bills all season long to keep Highmark Stadium safe," said Garcia. "We are looking forward to the Wild Card matchup with the Broncos, just as much as we are looking forward to enjoying lunch on Sheriff Diggins and the fine men and women of the Denver Sheriff Department. Go Bills!"

The Denver Broncos and Buffalo Bills game will kick off at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 12 on CBS Colorado.

The teams last met in a 2023 "Monday Night Football" thriller, with the Broncos earning a 24-22 win. The two teams have faced off just once in the postseason, as they battled in the 1991 AFC Championship Game.

If the Broncos win against Buffalo, they will advance to play the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round.