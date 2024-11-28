Watch CBS News
Denver Rescue Mission hosts annual Thanksgiving banquet

By Jennifer McRae

The Denver Rescue Mission hosted its annual Thanksgiving banquet on Wednesday. Sen. John Hickenlooper joined the volunteers who helped serve those a traditional holiday meal with all the fixings this year. 

denver-rescue-mission-tgiving-5vo-transfer-frame-191.jpg
The Denver Rescue Mission hosted its annual Thanksgiving banquet on Wednesday. CBS

Guests at the Lawrence Street Community Center were treated to turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes and rolls. 

The Denver Rescue Mission said the need extends beyond feeding those who can use a nutritious meal. 

denver-rescue-mission-tgiving-5vo-transfer-frame-1374.jpg
Sen. John Hickenlooper volunteers at the Denver Rescue Mission Thanksgiving banquet.  CBS

"We absolutely could use volunteers for Christmas, people could still donate turkeys, and then also this is our year-end giving season. The vast majority of the funds we need for the entire year come in November and December," said Denver Rescue Mission President/CEO Dennis Van Kampen.

More than 15,000 turkeys were donated to the Denver Rescue Mission this year.  

denver-rescue-mission-tgiving-5vo-transfer-frame-222.jpg
The Denver Rescue Mission Thanksgiving banquet.  CBS

Gov. Jared Polis also volunteered at Denver Rescue Mission's Holiday Lunch Service.

"This Thanksgiving I hope all Coloradans are able to spend time with family and friends celebrating with good food, reflecting on what we are thankful for, and helping on our neighbors and community members whether it's by helping shovel the driveway of an elderly neighbor or bringing extra food to someone down on their luck. Today serving meals to those in need and connecting with fellow Coloradans, I was reminded why we continue working every day to create a compassionate Colorado for all," said Polis. 

The Denver Rescue Mission is a Denver-based non-profit that for over 132 years has been committed to providing emergency services, rehabilitation, transitional programs, and community outreach to individuals experiencing homelessness and addiction in Denver. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

