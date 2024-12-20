Watch CBS News
Denver Rescue Mission hosts annual Christmas banquet

By Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

The Denver Rescue Mission hosted its annual Christmas banquet for guests experiencing homelessness. It took place on Friday at the Lawrence Street Community Center.

CBS Colorado First at 4 anchor Mekialaya White was among the volunteers helping to serve the meals on Friday. CBS

More than 40 volunteers and Mission leaders served warm holiday meals for 500 guests.

Joe Davis was among the attendees. He said that "appreciates all the welcoming thoughts."

The Denver Rescue Mission has partnered with businesses across the city to ensure people without a home are able to celebrate Christmas.

