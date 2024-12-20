Denver Rescue Mission hosts annual Christmas banquet
The Denver Rescue Mission hosted its annual Christmas banquet for guests experiencing homelessness. It took place on Friday at the Lawrence Street Community Center.
More than 40 volunteers and Mission leaders served warm holiday meals for 500 guests.
Joe Davis was among the attendees. He said that "appreciates all the welcoming thoughts."
The Denver Rescue Mission has partnered with businesses across the city to ensure people without a home are able to celebrate Christmas.