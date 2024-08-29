Denver Public Schools releases timeline to address declining enrollment

Denver Public Schools has released a timeline to address a decline in the population of school aged children in the city.

DPS is expected to see six thousand fewer students by 2028, that is a drop of more than eight percent. DPS says it is necessary to "right size" in order to stay financially viable and to better allocate limited resources.

Denver Public Schools

Starting the week of September 23, the district will host a series of six meetings in regions across the city. The meetings, both in person and virtual, will continue through October 18.

Denver Public Schools

Then on November 7th Superintendent Alex Marrero will submit his recommendations to the school board. The public will have the opportunity to provide feedback to the recommendations on November 18, and the board is slated to vote on the plan on November 21. Beginning in December, families and staff at schools experiencing consolidation or closure would begin to receive support for the transitions ahead.