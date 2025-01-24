Beloved Denver preservationist, Dana Crawford dies at 93

Dana Crawford, the preservationist responsible for the revitalization of much of Denver, passed away late Thursday night at the age of 93.

Crawford pioneered the redevelopment of more than 800,000 square feet of historic property in the City of Denver, including the historic Larimer Square, The Oxford Hotel, Union Station, the Acme Lofts, the Edbrooke Lofts, and Cooper Flats Condominiums. The Crawford Hotel was named after her to honor her contributions to the city.

In 1995 she was awarded the distinguished Louise duPont Crownshield Award by the National Trust for Historic Preservation, where she served for nine years.

"Give credit where credit is due. Without the early efforts of developers like Dana Crawford, and without the leadership and vision of Mayors Federico Peña and Wellington Webb, Denver's downtown might never have become the crown jewel it is today," said the National Trust.

Crawford also helped others in their revitalization efforts and served as a consultant helping preserve the historic character of neglected main streets and neighborhoods for over fifty communities nationwide.

Crawford's family told CBS Colorado that she died peacefully in her home last night.