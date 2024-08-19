Denver Polo Club wants to make "old-world sport" accessible to Coloradans

Polo club in Colorado wants to make "old-world sport" accessible to everyone

It's called the Denver Polo Club, but it's nestled in a rural part of Douglas County, and it's working to make an old-world sport accessible to everyone.

"You drive into the gates, you really feel like you're not in the middle of the city; you feel like you're up in the mountains, you feel like you're in a playground," said Denver Polo Club owner Erica Gandomcar-Sachs.

Gandomcar-Sachs's parents founded the club nearly 40 years ago, bringing teams and celebrities from around the world to Colorado.

Now, she wants to usher in a new era.

"We want to create like an old-world sporting club. Somewhere you can come and do falconry, you can play polo, equestrian sports, clay shooting, polo jumping, dressage, western, anything horse you can imagine; that's what we want to create," said Gandomcar-Sachs.

While Colorado isn't much of an "old-world" destination, Gandomcar-Sachs believes there's a market for polo.

"It's modern-day cowboy. People come to experience the outdoors, horses, and just keep it a playground. We want to keep it open for everybody," said Gandomcar-Sachs.

All levels are welcome, and you don't need to have your own horse. You're also welcome to just watch. Gandomcar-Sachs says you can customize how involved you are based on time and financial availability.

"All you have to do is show up, and we can provide everything else. Everything from helmet, mallets, we even have boots," said Gandomcar-Sachs.

"It's just a great atmosphere, great vibes here," said polo amateur B Gottwald.

Gottwald first tried out polo at the club four years ago, and now he can't get enough.

"We usually play with two pros on a team and two amateurs. It's four on four. The game today was really close in the first half, and then the other team played a little bit harder and executed their plays a little bit better, and hats off to them; they played a good game," said Gottwald.

Gottwald even brings his young daughter, Gracie, to play.

"Oh yeah, she's got her own mallet; she's playing," said Gottwald.

He encourages anyone who likes team sports or horses to give polo a try.

"Anybody who's been a rancher, anybody who's ridden horses, everybody should play polo," said Gottwald.

"Polo, to me, when you're done playing, you're emotionally, physically, and mentally exhausted," said Gandomcar-Sachs. "That teamwork and that connection between you and your horse and you and your teammates, that's what I fell in love with."

Gandomcar-Sachs hopes more people will try the sport, as she works to make the Sedalia club an old-world destination for the entire metro area.

Ticketed events at the Denver Polo Club start at just $35. The final "Sunday Funday" for this season will be September 15. It will be the last time the public can attend as spectators, but players will continue until the end of October. For more information and a schedule of events, visit denverpoloclub.com.