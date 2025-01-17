Denver Police Department ask for assistance to find suspect in fatal shooting

The Denver Police Department is asking the public for help finding the person responsible for a fatal shooting on Sunday.

Authorities said police responded to a shooting at South Sheridan Boulevard and West Wyoming Place around 9 p.m. on Jan. 12. When they arrived, officers found 52-year-old Aaron Roybal deceased at the scene.

Roybal's death is being investigated as a homicide. Anyone with information on this shooting is encouraged to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867 or through www.MetroDenver.CrimeStoppers.com.