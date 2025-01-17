Watch CBS News
Local News

Denver Police Department ask for assistance to find suspect in fatal shooting

By Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

The Denver Police Department is asking the public for help finding the person responsible for a fatal shooting on Sunday.

Authorities said police responded to a shooting at South Sheridan Boulevard and West Wyoming Place around 9 p.m. on Jan. 12. When they arrived, officers found 52-year-old Aaron Roybal deceased at the scene.

aaron-roybal.jpg
Aaron Roybal fatally shot in Denver on Jan. 12 Denver Police Department

Roybal's death is being investigated as a homicide. Anyone with information on this shooting is encouraged to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867 or through www.MetroDenver.CrimeStoppers.com.

Christa Swanson

Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.