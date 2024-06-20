Watch CBS News
Local News

Denver police search for additional sex assault victims of rideshare driver

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Police in Denver are searching for additional victims of a rideshare driver who has been arrested and accused of unlawful sexual contact. Nesrelah Bedru Kemal was arrested on March 11. 

The Denver District Attorney's Office has since charged Kemal with two counts of sexual contact- no consent and one count of false imprisonment. 

nesrelah-kemal-002-copy.jpg
Nesrelah Bedru Kemal  Denver Police

Police said that during their investigation, they have received subsequent information indicating there may have been other incidents involving Kemal while he was working as a rideshare driver. 

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of Nesrelah Bedru Kemal is encouraged to call the Denver Police Sex Crimes Unit at 720-913-6040.     

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

First published on June 20, 2024 / 4:00 PM MDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.