Denver police search for additional sex assault victims of rideshare driver

Police in Denver are searching for additional victims of a rideshare driver who has been arrested and accused of unlawful sexual contact. Nesrelah Bedru Kemal was arrested on March 11.

The Denver District Attorney's Office has since charged Kemal with two counts of sexual contact- no consent and one count of false imprisonment.

Nesrelah Bedru Kemal Denver Police

Police said that during their investigation, they have received subsequent information indicating there may have been other incidents involving Kemal while he was working as a rideshare driver.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of Nesrelah Bedru Kemal is encouraged to call the Denver Police Sex Crimes Unit at 720-913-6040.