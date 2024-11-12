Denver police officer arrested for domestic violence assault

A Denver police officer has been arrested for investigation of domestic violence assault in the third degree. Denver Police Sgt. Stephanie Neblock was arrested in Douglas County on Monday.

According to Denver police, Neblock joined the department in 2006 and was most recently assigned to the Division of Administration.

In a statement from the Denver Police Department, "Neblock has been placed in a different off-line assignment and will remain in that role while the case makes its way through the judicial process."