Denver police officer shoots armed man in the arm, department says

A Denver police officer shot a man in the arm who the department says was armed early Saturday morning.

The officer fired one shot, hitting the suspect in the arm around 3 a.m., Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas said.

That officer was working downtown and was alerted by a passerby of a man standing next to a car near 19th Street and Market Street while holding a gun, Thomas said. The officer told the suspect to put his hands up, but Thomas said he didn't comply.

"At that time the individual produced a firearm in a threatening manner. The officer fired one shot," he said.

Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas delivers a news conference about two downtown shootings the morning of Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024. CBS

The man, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital in serious condition. He sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to Thomas, and no officers were injured.

Another shooting happened near Downing Street and Lawrence Street around the same time. Thomas didn't say if the two shootings were connected, the Downing and Lawrence shooting had "evidence of a volley of gunshots," Thoma said, and officers were investigating both shootings Saturday morning.

One person was injured in that shooting and police say they found a number of witnesses who investigators are now interviewing.

The police shooting is being investigated by the 2nd Judicial District Critical Incident Review Team, which includes representatives from the District Attorney's Office, Colorado State Patrol and Colorado Bureau of Investigation, and Denver police is investigating the shooting at Downing and Lawrence.