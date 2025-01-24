Denver police investigate reported explosion in downtown neighborhood

Police in Denver investigated a reported explosion late Thursday night in a downtown neighborhood. Officers rushed to the scene near 6th Avenue and Sherman Street about 10 p.m.

When officers arrived they called the bomb squad robot and a drone to investigate a suspicious-looking vehicle parked in the drive-thru at the Wendy's restaurant. Officers set up a large perimeter for public safety.

Denver Police Department spokesman Doug Schepman said there were no injuries and the cause of the explosion is being investigated.