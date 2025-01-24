Watch CBS News
Denver police investigate reported explosion in downtown neighborhood

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Police in Denver investigated a reported explosion late Thursday night in a downtown neighborhood. Officers rushed to the scene near 6th Avenue and Sherman Street about 10 p.m. 

Police in Denver investigated a reported explosion at 6th and Sherman. CBS

When officers arrived they called the bomb squad robot and a drone to investigate a suspicious-looking vehicle parked in the drive-thru at the Wendy's restaurant. Officers set up a large perimeter for public safety. 

Police in Denver investigated a suspicious-looking vehicle after a reported explosion near 6th and Sherman. CBS

Denver Police Department spokesman Doug Schepman said there were no injuries and the cause of the explosion is being investigated. 

