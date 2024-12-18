Denver Police Department reports more package thefts, fewer arrests

Nobody wants their packages stolen, especially if they're a gift for the holidays. But it's a reality for many.

In Denver, police report more package thefts but thieves rarely get caught. This has left neighbors to capture what they can on doorbell video and hope for answers.

Within minutes this holiday season, a Grinch stole Abbie Degrass's Christmas. These were specifically Christmas presents off her front porch of "two onesies for my 8-month-old baby, hoping to put them in a stocking," Degrass explained.

A few weeks ago, while the family tried to put their baby down for a nap, Degrass says the package was taken.

"It is pretty blatant," Degrass said. "[Porch pirates will] just pick it up right in front of the camera, and this late in the game, you don't have time to reorder."

And it's not the only time Degrass has seen a suspect, explaining, "We've actually seen the person on camera, and then, later seen them walking around the neighborhood, specifically last summer, I actually saw the person wearing what they stole."

Multiple police reports later, Degrass has seen no returns. "We have reported a couple of instances to the police," Degrass said, "They've actually been very nice about it, but we haven't actually seen anything come of it."

And Degrass isn't the only one. Denver police data shows that more than 1,500 packages have been reported stolen this year which is 18% higher than the average over the last three years.

However, when it comes to catching suspected thieves, DPD data shows, on average, less than 4% of those cases in the last 4 years have led to an arrest.

In the meantime, Degrass has increased her porch security with a lock box.

"We ended up getting a big package mailbox," Degrass said. "It's secured with a key, and it actually has a little theft-prevention device in here."

But she's still hoping justice will be delivered in her neighborhood.

"It's around Christmas, and you're stealing from a baby," Degrass said, "I'd really love to see the city of Denver kind of do something about all the porch left that's happening."

Denver Police Department did not interview but sent some advice on how to protect your packages. Some of their suggestions include:

Requiring signatures at delivery

Opting for store pickup

Asking neighbors to help check for packages

If you think you've had mail stolen, you can call local police and notify the mail carrier.