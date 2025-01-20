Watch CBS News
Denver officials warn of parking ticket text message scam

In Denver, the Department of Technology Services issued a warning about a scam text message some Denver residents have received.

Some people may have received a text about an unpaid parking ticket. It appears to come from the City of Denver and even has the city's logo attached. However, the city said it does not use text messages to notify people about parking tickets.

denver-parking-ticket-spam-text.jpg
Denver parking ticket text message scam City of Denver

The scam tries to steal personal and financial information.

Officials said they are aware of the scam and reminded everyone to be cautious of all texts and emails.

