Denver mayor vetoes expanded needle exchange program 1 day after city council approval

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston vetoed an expanded needle exchange program just one day after the city council passed the ordinance. Johnson vetoed City Council Ordinance 24-1791 on Tuesday.

In a letter to the city council, Johnston described the ordinance as "the wrong solution at the wrong time."

The ordinance would have allowed an unlimited number of needle exchange programs in areas zoned for medical offices. It would also have removed the 1,000-foot buffer required between the sites and schools or daycares. 

