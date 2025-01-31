Denver man pleads guilty to murdering young mother in 2017

A man accused of murdering a young mother of two has pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder and one count of second-degree assault in the 2017 shooting death of Lydia Coronado. Jesus Jurado-Lugo admitted to shooting and killing the 26-year-old in southwest Denver on July 16, 2017.

Denver District Attorney John Walsh said Jurado-Lugo shot and injured another person in the incident. Jurado-Lugo was identified as the suspect a few days after the shooting but went into hiding. He was arrested in Mexico in August 2023 and extradited to Denver in December of that same year.

Jesus Jurado-Lugo Denver DA

The Denver DA's Office said according to the plea agreement, Jurado-Lugo faces between 30 and 45 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections when he is sentenced on April 4.

"I hope this plea provides a measure of comfort and a sense of justice for Lydia Coronado's friends and family. I am extremely pleased that Mr. Jurado-Lugo is now being held accountable and will pay a significant price for his heinous actions. I hope this case sends the message that, no matter how long it takes, violent criminals in Denver will be arrested and prosecuted to the full extent of the law. I want to recognize the prosecutors and investigators in my office, the detectives with the Denver Police Department and our federal law enforcement partners whose great work on the case resulted in this successful outcome," said Walsh in a statement.