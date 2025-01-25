Denver man in custody after shooting injures 2 at Edgewater bar

Two people were taken to the hospital after a physical altercation ended with shots being fired at an Edgewater bar early Saturday morning, police say.

According to the city of Edgewater, a group of people got into an altercation of some kind around 1:45 a.m. at Skyline Pub near Sheridan Boulevard and West 20th Avenue.

The altercation started inside and then moved outside, which is where the shots were fired, according to Edgewater Police Sgt. Bob Brink. The suspect and the victims did not know each other and all three were patrons of the pub.

A 29-year-old Denver man pulled out a gun and fired, hitting two people, investigators say. That man has not yet been identified but police say he's now in custody.

One of the people who was shot suffered non-life-threatening injuries and the other is in "stable but critical condition," according to police. They also have not been identified but a police spokesman said one is a man and the other is a woman. Both are 28 years old.

No other details were available Saturday afternoon and police did not immediately respond to questions about the shooting.

Skyline Pub sits immediately west of Sloan Lake in a strip mall with other businesses on either side.