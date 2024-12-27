Denver man and his dog recover after injuries in shooting, "Don't mess with Texas."

A Denver man and his dog are recovering after being shot multiple times on their recent walk home. A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting.

Rocco Petramala and Texas, the dog. CBS

Around 2 a.m. on Nov. 9, Denver officers responded to reports of a shooting near S Broadway and E Ellsworth Avenue. That's when Rocco Petramala and his dog, Texas, were walking home.

They were passing Dougherty's Pub, where Petramala says a conversation escalated.

"One of the men got aggressive and then it got physical," Petramala explained. "I had to push him away, and then I saw the other man with a gun. He had his pistol trained on me. I asked him what he was going to do with that? And he fired."

Petramala was shot three times -- once in his chest, pelvis and leg. Texas was shot in the leg. Emergency responders rushed Petramala to Denver Health, where surgeons worked to save his life. The bullets pierced his lung and caused severe bleeding. It would be days before he saw Texas again.

"As soon as I woke up, 'Where's Texas?' was my first question," Petramala said. "He got to a veterinary hospital. They were able to perform the surgery that he needed, gave him the blood transfusions and ultimately save his life."

After the shooting, officers observed two individuals on the roof of a nearby building.

One of the men, identified as Gregg Flaharty, 39, reportedly ducked down in an attempt to conceal himself when police arrived. Officers found a black gun holster on Flaharty, along with various individually packaged narcotics. He was arrested for distribution of illegal narcotics.

Surveillance footage from a nearby self-storage facility captured a man matching Flaharty's description walking through an alley with a gun moments after four gunshots were heard. A witness later identified him as the shooter.

Denver Police Department has requested an arrest warrant for criminal attempt to commit first-degree murder.

"So many things lined up for this to be a miraculous situation. After surgery, I had more clarity than I ever had in my whole life," Petramala said. "It's weird to say that I feel so lucky that this happened to me. It gives you new perspective, and that's worth so much more."

His rugby team, the Denver Highlanders, and church groups have rallied around him. He's grateful to be alive and for everyone whose stepped up to help with Texas' $10,000 vet bill.

Petramala credits his survival to a combination of luck, extraordinary surgeons, divine intervention and -- of course -- man's best friend.

"I don't think I have a doubt in my mind that he put himself out there for me because that's just what good dogs do, and he's definitely a good dog," Petramala said. "Don't mess with Texas."