CBS4 Thanks Denver Health Workers

DENVER (CBS4)- CBS4 made a delivery of coffee and breakfast burritos to the hard-working health care workers at Denver Health on Thursday. It was our way of saying thank you to those who spent the past two years on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

CBS4 Morning anchors Dominic Garcia and Michelle Griego delivered breakfast to the respiratory team. They also handed out thank you cards from the CBS4 newsroom. While the coffee and burritos put a smile on everyone's faces, it was the cards that brought tears to some eyes.

Kathy Patterson, a respiratory therapy clinical educator, says moments like this are important reminders they have not been forgotten.

"It's just nice to know that as we've overcome the most difficult of times that we're still being thought of," Patterson says.

Cheri Sims, a critical care respiratory therapist for neonatal and pediatric ICUs, says having a heart for the patients pushed them to keep going.

Sims says, "You just didn't know when it was going to end or what new strain was going to come and what challenges were lying ahead." But she added, "we powered through it."