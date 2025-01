Firefighters in Denver rushed to put out a fire at a garage on Tuesday morning. Fire crews were called to the scene at 14th and Spruce where thick, black smoke was coming from the burning garage.

According to the Denver Fire Department, crews got the fire under control within minutes of arriving on scene. They were able to keep the fire from spreading to the home.

No injuries were reported. What caused the fire is being investigated.