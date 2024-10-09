Denver Election Division tests ballot counting machines

The Denver Elections Division tested its ballot-counting machines on Wednesday. Election workers ran sample ballots through a machine.

The results were then compared to a hand tally. While accuracy is a hot topic during this election season, the division said they run these tests before every election.

"We don't just throw paper through our tabulators and cross our fingers and hope for the best. We're really making sure that every vote is counted timely and most importantly accurately," said Denver Election Division operations manager Jimmy Flanagan.

Wednesday's test was one of three planned tests to make sure every vote is counted correctly.