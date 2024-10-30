Denver Detention Center inmates vote in person ahead of Election Day

Inmates at the Van Cise-Simonet Detention Center in downtown Denver voted in person for the 2024 election on Wednesday. Polling centers were planned for the Denver County Jail on Oct. 31 ahead of Election Day on Nov. 5.

Denver Sheriff Department

This is the first time that people in custody have been allowed to vote in person. Previously inmates had to vote by mail.

"When an individual is in jail, voting remains an important part of their life. Providing voter registration drives leading up to the election allows eligible people a means to exercise their civil right," said Denver Sheriff Elias Diggins said in a statement. "It is our responsibility as government officials to ensure that all confined eligible voters can participate in the election process."

"I'm 45 years old and this is my first time ever voting. There's a lot of issues and both candidates bring their own perspective," said one person in custody.

Denver Sheriff Department

According to the Denver Sheriff Department, the "Confined Voting Program ensures that all eligible voters confined to the Downtown Detention Center or Denver County Jail who are in the pre-trial process or serving a misdemeanor sentence have access to register to vote and participate in the elections process."

Those who have been convicted of a felony are not allowed to vote in Colorado.