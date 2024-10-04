Watch CBS News
Denver Courts host Free Legal Resource Day on Oct. 24

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Legal advice can be expensive and the number of people using courts without legal advice is increasing, according to the National Center for State Courts. That's why Denver Courts have teamed up to host "Free Legal Resource Day" on Oct. 24. 

On that day, informational sessions will include a range of civil legal topics including landlord/tenant issues, power of attorney and living wills, estate planning, small claims, divorce and custody, protection orders and trial preparation. 

During the Ask-the-Attorney sessions, people can sign up to speak with an attorney for 30 minutes. Community vendors will also be on-site with information and resources. Those sessions are both in-person and virtual. 

