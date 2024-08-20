Denver City Council votes to put sales tax measure aimed at growing affordable housing on the ballot

Denver City Council votes to put sales tax measure on the ballot

In November Denver voters will decide on whether or not to increase the city's sales tax in an action aimed at growing affordable housing in the city. The Denver City Council approved the measure that put the question on the ballot in a 9-4 vote in their meeting on Monday night.

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston has been pushing for the tax increase. He says it's greatly needed in Denver because it would provide funding to building thousands more affordable housing units in the city.

Proponents say the .05% sales tax increase would raise $100 million to support 20,000 affordable units over 10 years.

The area media income -- or AMI -- in Denver is $91,280 for a single person. For a family of four, it's $130,400.

Council member Shontel Lewis debated the council on what percentage of that income should have this money directed to them, while others said that there is a difference between market rate apartments and rates reflecting the median income, and that fewer and fewer people are not able to afford market rent nowadays.

One Denver resident said he believes more affordable housing is needed if the money is being directed properly.

"I think most people have no issues paying a little more and doing their fair share to help everyone else, but I absolutely want to see results and not just lining some politicians' pockets," said Blake Malone.

Voters will have the final say in November.

If approved by voters, the affordable housing tax would be the eighth dedicated tax in the city and the largest to date.

Voters have also approved sales taxes for parks, college scholarships, mental health care, healthy food for kids, climate change action and ending homelessness.

Last week former Denver Mayor Wellington Webb said he thinks now is not the time to be putting this issue before voters.