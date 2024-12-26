Denver celebrates Kwanzaa December 26 to January 1
Kwanzaa, celebrated December 26 to January 1 each year, is a time for families and communities to come together to remember the past and to celebrate African American culture.
Denver offers its own interpretation of the holiday, and the Kwanzaa Committee of Denver hosts public events throughout the seven days inviting the entire community.
"It's an African American celebration but it's for everybody," said Kala Greene during last year's celebration at the Stiles African American Heritage Center in Denver.
Each of the seven nights celebrates a principle that generates discussion and commitment, and has universal appeal.
The first night recognizes Umoja or unity, the second night Kujichagulia which is self-determination. Then there is Ujima for collective work and responsibility, Ujamaa for cooperative economics, Nia for purpose, Kuumba for creativity and Imani for faith. The terms come from the Swahili language. Kwanzaa is derived from the phrase "matunda ya kwanza" which means "first fruits."
A unique feature of Denver's celebration is the "Circle of Wisdom". On the first night of Kwanzaa, four elders in the community are inducted into the Circle to provide guidance to the committee for the year ahead.
Another feature is Opalonga's Big Dance taking place on Monday December 30th, the night recognizing Nia, or purpose. The yearly event honors Opalonga Pugh who led the launch of the Kwanzaa Committee of Denver, including the concept of holding community events all week long. See details below:
Grand Kinara Lightings:
- Every night at 6:00 p.m, beginning Thursday December 26
- Location: Five Points, 710 E 26th Avenue, Denver, CO 80205
Event Highlights:
- Thursday, December 26th - Umoja Umoja Opening Celebration, 6:30 p.m.
Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Theater, 119 Park Ave W, Denver, CO 80205
- Friday, December 27th - Kujichagulia Senior Luncheon, 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Zion Senior Center, 5151 E 33rd Ave, Denver, CO 80207
Kwanzaa Fourth Friday Jazz, 6:30 - 9:00 p.m.
brother jeff's Cultural Center, 2836 Welton, Denver, CO 80205
- Saturday, December 28th - Ujima Children's Kwanzaa, 2:00 - 4:00 p.m.
Dayton Street Opportunity Center, 1445 Dayton St, Aurora, CO 80010
Epitome of Black Excellence & Partnership, 7:30 p.m.
2900 Welton Street, Unit 200, Denver, CO 80205
- Sunday, December 29th - Ujamaa Brother Jeff's Cultural Center, 4:00 - 7:00 p.m.
2836 Welton Street, Denver, CO 80205
- Monday, December 30th - Nia Stiles African American Heritage Center, 2:00 p.m.
2607 Glenarm Pl, Denver, CO 80205
Opalanga's Big Dance, 6:30 - 9:00 p.m.
Zion Senior Center, 5151 E 33rd Ave, Denver, CO 80207
- Tuesday, December 31st - Kuumba Goal Poster Party, 2:00 - 6:00 p.m.
Hosted by Compound of Compassion
Dayton Street Opportunity Center, 1445 Dayton St, Aurora, CO 80010
- Wednesday, January 1st - Imani (Faith) No public events – Day of Reflection
Denver Public Library Events:
- Friday, December 27th, 1:30 - 2:45 p.m. Kwanzaa Recipe, Craft, and Swap
Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library, 2401 Welton Street, Denver, CO 80205
- Saturday, December 28th, 12:30 - 2:00 p.m. Baba Yoda and Friends Present: Kwanzaa the Musical Ford-Warren Branch Library, 2825 High Street, Denver, CO 80205
For additional details, visit www.denverlibrary.org.