Denver celebrates Kwanzaa December 26 to January 1

Kwanzaa, celebrated December 26 to January 1 each year, is a time for families and communities to come together to remember the past and to celebrate African American culture.

Denver offers its own interpretation of the holiday, and the Kwanzaa Committee of Denver hosts public events throughout the seven days inviting the entire community.

City of Denver

"It's an African American celebration but it's for everybody," said Kala Greene during last year's celebration at the Stiles African American Heritage Center in Denver.

Each of the seven nights celebrates a principle that generates discussion and commitment, and has universal appeal.

The first night recognizes Umoja or unity, the second night Kujichagulia which is self-determination. Then there is Ujima for collective work and responsibility, Ujamaa for cooperative economics, Nia for purpose, Kuumba for creativity and Imani for faith. The terms come from the Swahili language. Kwanzaa is derived from the phrase "matunda ya kwanza" which means "first fruits."

CBS

A unique feature of Denver's celebration is the "Circle of Wisdom". On the first night of Kwanzaa, four elders in the community are inducted into the Circle to provide guidance to the committee for the year ahead.

Another feature is Opalonga's Big Dance taking place on Monday December 30th, the night recognizing Nia, or purpose. The yearly event honors Opalonga Pugh who led the launch of the Kwanzaa Committee of Denver, including the concept of holding community events all week long. See details below:

Grand Kinara Lightings:

Every night at 6:00 p.m, beginning Thursday December 26

Location: Five Points, 710 E 26th Avenue, Denver, CO 80205

Event Highlights:

Thursday, December 26th - Umoja Umoja Opening Celebration, 6:30 p.m.

Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Theater, 119 Park Ave W, Denver, CO 80205

Umoja Opening Celebration, 6:30 p.m. Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Theater, 119 Park Ave W, Denver, CO 80205 Friday, December 27th - Kujichagulia Senior Luncheon, 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Zion Senior Center, 5151 E 33rd Ave, Denver, CO 80207

Kwanzaa Fourth Friday Jazz, 6:30 - 9:00 p.m.

brother jeff's Cultural Center, 2836 Welton, Denver, CO 80205

Senior Luncheon, 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. Zion Senior Center, 5151 E 33rd Ave, Denver, CO 80207 Kwanzaa Fourth Friday Jazz, 6:30 - 9:00 p.m. brother jeff's Cultural Center, 2836 Welton, Denver, CO 80205 Saturday, December 28th - Ujima Children's Kwanzaa, 2:00 - 4:00 p.m.

Dayton Street Opportunity Center, 1445 Dayton St, Aurora, CO 80010

Epitome of Black Excellence & Partnership, 7:30 p.m.

2900 Welton Street, Unit 200, Denver, CO 80205

Children's Kwanzaa, 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. Dayton Street Opportunity Center, 1445 Dayton St, Aurora, CO 80010 Epitome of Black Excellence & Partnership, 7:30 p.m. 2900 Welton Street, Unit 200, Denver, CO 80205 Sunday, December 29th - Ujamaa Brother Jeff's Cultural Center, 4:00 - 7:00 p.m.

2836 Welton Street, Denver, CO 80205

Brother Jeff's Cultural Center, 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. 2836 Welton Street, Denver, CO 80205 Monday, December 30th - Nia Stiles African American Heritage Center, 2:00 p.m.

2607 Glenarm Pl, Denver, CO 80205

Opalanga's Big Dance, 6:30 - 9:00 p.m.

Zion Senior Center, 5151 E 33rd Ave, Denver, CO 80207

Stiles African American Heritage Center, 2:00 p.m. 2607 Glenarm Pl, Denver, CO 80205 Opalanga's Big Dance, 6:30 - 9:00 p.m. Zion Senior Center, 5151 E 33rd Ave, Denver, CO 80207 Tuesday, December 31st - Kuumba Goal Poster Party, 2:00 - 6:00 p.m.

Hosted by Compound of Compassion

Dayton Street Opportunity Center, 1445 Dayton St, Aurora, CO 80010

Goal Poster Party, 2:00 - 6:00 p.m. Hosted by Compound of Compassion Dayton Street Opportunity Center, 1445 Dayton St, Aurora, CO 80010 Wednesday, January 1st - Imani (Faith) No public events – Day of Reflection

Denver Public Library Events:

Friday, December 27th, 1:30 - 2:45 p.m. Kwanzaa Recipe, Craft, and Swap

Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library, 2401 Welton Street, Denver, CO 80205

Kwanzaa Recipe, Craft, and Swap Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library, 2401 Welton Street, Denver, CO 80205 Saturday, December 28th, 12:30 - 2:00 p.m. Baba Yoda and Friends Present: Kwanzaa the Musical Ford-Warren Branch Library, 2825 High Street, Denver, CO 80205

For additional details, visit www.denverlibrary.org.