Watch CBS News
Sports

Denver Broncos break into Top 10 of CBS Sports NFL Power Rankings

By Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

Malcolm Roach explains why Denver Broncos sought him out in free agency
Malcolm Roach explains why Denver Broncos sought him out in free agency 07:12

The Denver Broncos continue defying expectations this season, and for the first time in quite a while they have entered the Top 10 in the weekly CBS Sports NFL Power Rankings.

Denver Broncos v Las Vegas Raiders
Malcolm Roach #97, Levelle Bailey #56, and Damarri Mathis #27 of the Denver Broncos celebrate after Roach's fumble recovery in the fourth quarter of a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 24, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ian Maule / Getty Images

On Tuesday CBS Sports writer Pete Prisco listed Denver at No. 10 in the rankings. The team has a 7-5 record and currently holds a two-game lead in the final Wild Card spot in the AFC.

playoff.jpg
A look at the NFL Playoff Picture heading into Week 13

In the past two weeks, everything has seemed to go right for the team. Quarterback Bo Nix is looking like he's got a good chance to win Offensive Rookie of the Year and the defense is playing the best it has played in years. They've held their last three opponents to under 20 points.

A lot of the credit for the success should go to head coach Sean Payton, Prisco says.

"He can flat out coach, and he's proving it as well as ever with this team," he wrote.

Broncos defensive lineman Malcolm Roach said on Xfinity Monday Live that he likes Payton's approach as a coach.

"That culture, it seems like it's player led. (Payton) lets everybody be themselves," Roach said. "It also has to do with having a pretty good quarterback. I was fortunate enough to play with Drew (Brees) in my career and I see the same characteristics in Bo. He lets everyone be themselves, it comes together and makes a good mix."

The Broncos are now preparing for a Monday Night Football matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

Jesse Sarles

Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.