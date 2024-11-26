Denver Broncos break into Top 10 of CBS Sports NFL Power Rankings

Malcolm Roach explains why Denver Broncos sought him out in free agency

The Denver Broncos continue defying expectations this season, and for the first time in quite a while they have entered the Top 10 in the weekly CBS Sports NFL Power Rankings.

Malcolm Roach #97, Levelle Bailey #56, and Damarri Mathis #27 of the Denver Broncos celebrate after Roach's fumble recovery in the fourth quarter of a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 24, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ian Maule / Getty Images

On Tuesday CBS Sports writer Pete Prisco listed Denver at No. 10 in the rankings. The team has a 7-5 record and currently holds a two-game lead in the final Wild Card spot in the AFC.

A look at the NFL Playoff Picture heading into Week 13

In the past two weeks, everything has seemed to go right for the team. Quarterback Bo Nix is looking like he's got a good chance to win Offensive Rookie of the Year and the defense is playing the best it has played in years. They've held their last three opponents to under 20 points.

A lot of the credit for the success should go to head coach Sean Payton, Prisco says.

"He can flat out coach, and he's proving it as well as ever with this team," he wrote.

Broncos defensive lineman Malcolm Roach said on Xfinity Monday Live that he likes Payton's approach as a coach.

"That culture, it seems like it's player led. (Payton) lets everybody be themselves," Roach said. "It also has to do with having a pretty good quarterback. I was fortunate enough to play with Drew (Brees) in my career and I see the same characteristics in Bo. He lets everyone be themselves, it comes together and makes a good mix."

The Broncos are now preparing for a Monday Night Football matchup against the Cleveland Browns.