Broncos Nik Bonitto, Pat Surtain II and Marvin Mims Jr. make Pro Bowl roster

Three different Denver Broncos players will in the Pro Bowl Games: cornerback Pat Surtain II, wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. and linebacker Nik Bonitto.

Pat Surtain II of the Denver Broncos celebrates with his teammates after intercepting a pass during an NFL Football game against the Indianapolis Colts at Empower Field At Mile High on Dec. 15. Michael Owens / Getty Images

Surtain and Mims have earned Pro Bowl honors before. This is Bonitto's first time receiving the NFL honor. He's one of 24 players who have been chosen for the first time.

This is the third year of the Pro Bowl Games after the NFL eliminated its full-contact all-star game and replaced it with weeklong skills competitions and a flag football game.

The games will take place at Central Florida and finish with a seven-on-seven flag football game between the AFC and NFC at Camping World Stadium on Feb. 2.

Peyton and Eli Manning will be head coaches for the two conferences.