Denver Broncos jump up 8 spots in the CBS Sports NFL Power Rankings

Denver Broncos find success in Week 3 thanks to contributions up and down the roster

Denver Broncos find success in Week 3 thanks to contributions up and down the roster

Denver Broncos find success in Week 3 thanks to contributions up and down the roster

It's still early in the season, so big jumps in an upwards or downwards direction in the CBS Sports NFL Power Rankings aren't unexpected. The Broncos were one of several teams that saw their stock rise significantly in the Week 4 rankings.

Coach Sean Payton's Denver team moved up 8 spots to the No. 22 position after their Week 3 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"Sean Payton showed he owns the Bucs with Todd Bowles as coach. That was a clinic," wrote Power Rankings author Pete Prisco.

Pat Surtain II of the Denver Broncos defends in pass coverage against Jalen McMillan #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Tampa, Florida. Kevin Sabitus / Getty Images



Strong defensive play was one of the keys to Denver's 26-7 win. Prisco also pointed out that Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix showed signs of improvement. Nix went 25 of 36 for 215 yards in the win, and he also had a rushing touchdown.

The Broncos are now 1-2 on the season and travel to face the 2-1 New York Jets on Sunday.

The undefeated Kansas City Chiefs are No. 1 in the rankings.