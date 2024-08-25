Denver Broncos fans have high hope in rookie quarterback Bo Nix ahead of 1 Week in NFL

As far as the results of the season are concerned, Sunday's game doesn't count, but if you thought it was unimportant to fans, you don't know Broncos Country.

Maybe there weren't as many people as usual tailgating for the final Broncos game of the preseason, but don't say it was meaningless, especially for Brody Morgan.

He's been a Broncos fan for nine years.

"For my entire life," he says.

He loves football, and this is his first Broncos game.

"It's my first ever NFL game," says Brody. "I'm really, really excited."

So, while the starters might be sitting and the result of the game won't count, it still means a lot to him and his mom, who drove down from Windsor to be here.

"I love how excited he gets about football, and for me and him to be able to share that experience, because I'm a diehard football fan too, so to be able to share it with him is just awesome. I love it," said Alyssa Saint, Brody's mom.

You can bet they will be watching the first game of the regular season together, even if on the couch, to see the debut of Brody's new favorite player, Bo Nix.

He won't be alone because many of the fans tailgating before Sunday's game seem to have found hope in the rookie quarterback.

"We Bo-lieve!" shouted a large tailgate party in unison.

So, given all of that, do you think Brody really cares that this is just a preseason game?

"No. Not really," said Brody.

The first game of the regular season will be Sept. 8 against the Seahawks on CBS News Colorado.