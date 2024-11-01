Denver Arts Week features 620 arts and cultural events

VISIT Denver holds Denver Arts Week every year to amplify the city's arts and culture scene. There is a lot to celebrate. Arts and cultural organizations generate nearly $3 billion in economic activity. More than 13,000 people work in the arts in Denver.

During the kickoff news conference, Denver Mayor Mike Johnston talked about the profound impact that the arts had on his life. He saw his first August Wilson play at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts when he was 14 years old. That experience inspired him to direct other August Wilson plays while he was a school teacher.

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston plays drums during the Denver Arts Week news conference. CBS

"We know there are young people all over the city, all over the region, who come to experience art for the first time here, to fall in love with film, or fall in love with drama, or fall in love with visual art. We hope that changes the course of their life as it's changed mine," Johnston said at the news conference.

During Denver Arts Week, there will be more than 620 event with more than 350 organizations participating. The 10-day celebration starts with First Friday Arts Walks.

"We have 7 districts participating this year, which is really a record. They all have unique stuff. So, for these arts districts, go and look at the art. There's food. There's so much to do, but definitely buy art too. It's a great way to visit a gallery," said Flavia Light, Vice President & Chief Tourism Development Officer at VISIT Denver.

First Friday Arts Walk is followed by Free Night at the Museums on Saturday, November 2, 2024. More than a dozen museums across the city will be open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. with free admission.

"We're going to be helping people get on shuttles to 18 museums. So, we'll have 7 different routes, and we'll be able to take everyone for free and they get in for free at the museums as well," Light explained.

In addition to the art showings and museum exhibits, Denver Film will be holding it's annual Denver Film Festival. More than 100 films will be screening at several theaters and venues across the city, as well as guests, panel discussions, and red carpet events.

There are also deals to be had on art, memberships, and admissions.

"My advice is always to go explore someplace or an arts district that you haven't been before. Go to a museum you haven't been before," Light added.

LINK: For the Full Calendar of Denver Arts Week Events

Denver Arts Week runs from November 1 – 10, 2024.