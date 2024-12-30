Denver activates cold weather shelter through New Year's Day

Denver activated a 24/7 cold weather shelter through New Year's Day. The shelter was activated due to cold weather from strong winds in the Denver metro area.

The shelters will open at 1 p.m. Monday and remain open through 11 a.m. Jan. 1.

Frank Herrmann / Getty Images

Individuals in need of shelter are encouraged to go to "front door" shelter access points:

• For individual men - Denver Rescue Mission Lawrence Street Community Center, 2222 Lawrence St.

• For individual women - Samaritan House, 2301 Lawrence St.

• For youth ages 15-20 - Urban Peak, 1630 S. Acoma St.

• Families in need of shelter should call the Connection Center at 303-295-3366.

The other shelters are at the Stone Creek shelter, which was formerly the Best Western Hotel at 4595 Quebec Street, and at city facilities located at 2601 W. 7th Avenue and 375 S. Zuni Street.

For more information about shelter access, visit denvergov.org/findshelter or text INDOORS to 67283 for updates.