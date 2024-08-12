Watch CBS News
Democratic VP candidate Tim Walz will stop in Colorado to campaign this week

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz will make a stop in Colorado this week as part of the Minnesota governor's first solo campaign tour in support of Vice President Kamala Harris' presidential bid.

Walz will begin his tour with a campaign stop in Los Angeles on Tuesday, where he will deliver remarks at the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees convention. On Wednesday, Walz will speak at a campaign reception in Denver. 

Then he'll attend five events in five different states over three days, beginning in California and ending in New York with stops in Colorado, Massachusetts and Rhode Island. 

