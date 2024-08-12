Democratic VP candidate Tim Walz will stop in Colorado to campaign this week
Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz will make a stop in Colorado this week as part of the Minnesota governor's first solo campaign tour in support of Vice President Kamala Harris' presidential bid.
Walz will begin his tour with a campaign stop in Los Angeles on Tuesday, where he will deliver remarks at the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees convention. On Wednesday, Walz will speak at a campaign reception in Denver.
