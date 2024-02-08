Deion Sanders happy with what he sees from 2024 Colorado Buffaloes

When asked about what he sees from the 2024 Colorado Buffaloes, head coach Deion Sanders had trouble containing his optimism.

CBS Sports Colorado's Romi Bean interviews Coach Deion Sanders in Las Vegas. CBS

"You can smell the meal in the kitchen and it smells darn good," Coach Prime exclusively told CBS Sports Colorado's Romi Bean on Thursday at the Super Bowl XVIII festivities in Las Vegas. "We'll do a few more things after the spring but I love where we are."

The Buffs wrapped up the recruiting period on Wednesday with the 22nd ranked overall recruiting class, according to 247Sports. Coach Prime added 7 high school commits along with 24 transfer players. The class included one, 5-star recruit, 10, 4-stars and 13, 3-star players.

Many of the new Buffs are already in Boulder and have been working out with the current team.

"If you can see the young men working out, if you could see the camaraderie, if you could see them challenging each other and holding each other accountable, it's unbelievable," added Sanders. "It's a new day but I love what we're doing. We started building from the outside in but now we're building from the inside out so the game plan is right on target."

In addition to players, Deion Sanders has hired both his offensive and defensive coordinators. Pat Shurmer returns as the full-time OC while Sanders added former Bengals safeties coach Robert Livingston as his DC.

"They are pretty darn good and not only that they are pros," Sanders said of Shurmur and Livingston. "They came from the NFL and have 35 years of experience between them and that's a beautiful thing because they're like a navigational system that's been somewhere and they can train these young men to get where they want to go."

The Buffs begin spring football practices on March 18 and the annual Black and Gold spring football game will be on April 27.