How to watch: "Coach Prime's Playbook with Romi Bean" airs tonight as Colorado prepares for Big 12 matchup with UCF

Colorado Buffaloes know they can't dwell on a win for too long

Coach Prime and the Colorado Buffaloes are getting ready for a Big 12 showdown against the UCF Knights in Florida this weekend. You can learn more about how Deion Sanders is getting his team ready in this week's "Coach Prime's Playbook with Romi Bean."

The show airs Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. on CBS News Colorado. Safety Carter Stoutmire is Sanders' special guest on the show.

CU (3-1, 1-0 Big 12) was set to leave town on Wednesday for their Saturday game in Orlando in an effort to beat the arrival of Tropical Storm Helene.

"We're trying to get ahead of the curve and be smart with it," Sanders said. "Our guys like consistency, so being settled and having a consistent plan in place works in our favor."

After the 38-31 overtime thriller against Baylor, Sanders was asked on Tuesday where his team stood in terms of what he might have expected after four games.

"You're never going to reach my expectations," Sanders said. "You can't reach that because I have big, lofty dreams and lofty aspirations for each and every one of these kids on the field as well as off the field."