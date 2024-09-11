How to watch: "Coach Prime's Playbook with Romi Bean" airs Wednesday evening, 3 days before Rocky Mountain Showdown

Deion Sanders is getting his Colorado Buffaloes football team ready for the Rocky Mountain Showdown against the Colorado State Rams this weekend. The coach will be appearing on "Coach Prime's Playbook with Romi Bean" on CBS Colorado three days before Saturday's game to talk about the in-state rivalry.

"Coach Prime's Playbook with Romi Bean" airs on CBS Colorado on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m.

Both teams have 1-1 records so far this season and CU is a 7 1/2-point favorite in the game, according to BetMGM Sportsbook. The Buffaloes are coming off their ninth loss in 11 games -- a 28-10 loss to the Cornhuskers in Nebraska.

CSU led last year's game in Boulder 28-17 with eight minutes left in regulation and ended up losing 43-35 in overtime. Things got ugly when Rams safety Henry Blackburn received death threats for a late hit that sent Buffs two-way player Travis Hunter to the hospital with a lacerated liver. Blackburn and Hunter went bowling together a couple weeks later to show there were no hard feelings.

The CU-CSU game will be played in Fort Collins for the first time since 1996. You can watch the Rocky Mountain Showdown on CBS at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.