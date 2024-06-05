Enjoy a donut at a local Colorado shop this National Donut Day

Friday, June 7th is National Donut Day. Coloradans are likely to celebrate by eating their favorite fried or baked pastry.

Andrew Francis Wallace/Toronto Star via Getty Images

The Salvation Army created the first National Donut Day in Chicago in 1938 as a fundraiser during the Great Depression, according to the organization.

Let's break down some of the best deals and freebies coming up and local shops here in Colorado:

Voodoo Doughnut is celebrating with a dozen pink, glazed donuts for $10.

Parlor Doughnuts is only charging a dollar for a carnival donut and $5 off of a dozen.

Lamar's Donuts & Coffee wants you to come visit them at the store. If you do, you'll get a free Ray's Original Glazed donut.

Get a free donut with purchase at Shipley's Do-Nuts in Aurora.

Support local businesses Baked N' Denver and We Knead Donut if you're in the Denver metro area, Yummy's Donut House in Lakewood and The Donut Mill in Woodland Park.

If you're in Colorado's high country, check out Sweet Coloradough in Glenwood Springs, Eagle and Rifle.

Lucky for us, we can celebrate again on November 5th this year with the lesser known National Donut Day.