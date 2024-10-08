Watch CBS News
1 killed in Denver commercial structure fire in RiNo district

By Austen Erblat

/ CBS Colorado

One person was killed in an early morning fire in Denver's River North district on Tuesday and now arson investigators and fire marshalls are working to determine the cause.

The Denver Fire Department initially said no injuries were reported just after 7 a.m. but around 7:30 a.m., DFD said one person was confirmed to have died in that fire, which is now under control.

The exact address of the fire wasn't immediately clear but DFD says it was near 36th Street Wazee Streets.

The area includes several apartment buildings and businesses including Bigsby's Folly Craft Winery and Restaurant, Pesto Italiano and the RiNo Sports Arena.

A DFD spokesman said the presence of arson investigators doesn't necessarily mean the fire was human-caused, but those investigators respond to most structure fires.

