Watch CBS News
Local News

Deadly crash leaves SUV engulfed in flames in Colorado's Boulder County

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

A crash on US 287 in Boulder County left an SUV engulfed in flames and a motorcyclist dead on Monday evening. The crash happened at 6:48 p.m. at the intersection of US 287 and Isabel Road.

burned-suv-hwy-285.jpg
A crash on US 287 in Boulder County left an SUV engulfed in flames and a motorcyclist dead on Monday evening. Mountain View Fire Rescue

According to Mountain View Fire Rescue, the collision involved a Mazda SUV and a male who was driving a motorcycle. According to investigators, the motorcycle disregarded a traffic signal and struck the SUV on the rear door of the driver's side. That's when the fire started. 

The SUV driver was able to escape out the passenger door while the vehicle was engulfed in flames. The driver of the motorcycle did not survive the collision. 

hwy-287-mtn-view-fire.jpg
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with an SUV on US 287 in Boulder County. Mountain View Fire Rescue

The Colorado State Patrol, Boulder County Sheriff's Office, Erie Police Department, and Lafayette Police Department are the agencies investigating the crash. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.