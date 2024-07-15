Deadly crash leaves SUV engulfed in flames in Colorado's Boulder County

A crash on US 287 in Boulder County left an SUV engulfed in flames and a motorcyclist dead on Monday evening. The crash happened at 6:48 p.m. at the intersection of US 287 and Isabel Road.

According to Mountain View Fire Rescue, the collision involved a Mazda SUV and a male who was driving a motorcycle. According to investigators, the motorcycle disregarded a traffic signal and struck the SUV on the rear door of the driver's side. That's when the fire started.

The SUV driver was able to escape out the passenger door while the vehicle was engulfed in flames. The driver of the motorcycle did not survive the collision.

The Colorado State Patrol, Boulder County Sheriff's Office, Erie Police Department, and Lafayette Police Department are the agencies investigating the crash.