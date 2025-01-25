Watch CBS News
Local News

Colorado agencies investigating possible fatal animal attack in Costilla County

By Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

Multiple agencies are investigating after one person was found dead from what they believe was an animal attack.

The Costilla County Sheriff's Office, Colorado Bureau of Investigation, and Colorado Parks and Wildlife said the person was attacked in the Sangre De Cristo Ranches. Deputies and CBI officials hiked the immediate area but were unable to locate or identify the animal.

Authorities said they're unable to verify what type of animal may have been responsible for the attack until further analysis is completed. The sheriff's office said they are waiting on results from the El Paso County Coroner to determine the cause of death.

Deputies urged anyone living in or visiting the area to be vigilant and stay aware of their surroundings.

Christa Swanson

Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.