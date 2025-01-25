Colorado agencies investigating possible fatal animal attack in Costilla County

Multiple agencies are investigating after one person was found dead from what they believe was an animal attack.

The Costilla County Sheriff's Office, Colorado Bureau of Investigation, and Colorado Parks and Wildlife said the person was attacked in the Sangre De Cristo Ranches. Deputies and CBI officials hiked the immediate area but were unable to locate or identify the animal.

Authorities said they're unable to verify what type of animal may have been responsible for the attack until further analysis is completed. The sheriff's office said they are waiting on results from the El Paso County Coroner to determine the cause of death.

Deputies urged anyone living in or visiting the area to be vigilant and stay aware of their surroundings.