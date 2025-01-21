Watch CBS News
Major southern Colorado Interstate 25 bridge project complete in Walsenburg

A bridge replacement and improvement project on Interstate 25 in southern Colorado is complete.  

The $19.3 million I-25 project was located at exit 50 in Walsenburg, and it began back in 2023. One bridge was replaced there and another was restored to meet what the Colorado Department of Transportation says were "standards of durability and longevity."

The goal was to support increased traffic on a heavily-traveled part of the I-25 corridor in Huerfano County.

Region 2 Transportation Director Shane Ferguson said in a prepared statement that CDOT is committed to
bring the bridges and pavement along the southern section of I-25 up to today's standards."

"In addition to replacing the bridge, many safety features were added to increase traveler safety," Ferguson said.

