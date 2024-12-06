Congregation struggling after arson attack, suspect in custody

More than eight months after arson devastated an Aurora church, the congregation still doesn't have a permanent place to worship.

Aurora First Presbyterian Church was targeted by an arsonist on the eve of Good Friday in March. A molotov cocktail was thrown through one of the church's windows and arson dogs detected accelerant.

The church is home to several ministries, including Living Water Christian Center.

"It was hard to fight back the tears to be honest," said Pastor Thomas Mayes of the Living Water Christian Center.

A police investigation led officers to Elias Nassour-Ochoa. The 27-year-old is facing several charges including first-degree arson connected to this fire.