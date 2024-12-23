Community rallies around Colorado woman who lost her home and dog in a fire: "I will be rebuilding"

Community members are rallying around a Colorado woman after she lost all her belongings, her home, and her dog in a house fire earlier this month.

A red barn in the country was supposed to be the new start for Catie Bivens after her divorce.

"It's very peaceful out here. I just felt an overwhelming sense of calm when I stepped foot on the property," Bivens said.

Bivens moved from Douglas County to a barn-turned-home in Elizabeth in January, along with her 7-year-old Boxer-Bulldog mix, Tank.

"He was very lovable. He was a cuddly dog. He was my best friend. He helped me through a lot this last year," Bivens said.

Catie Bivens

On Dec. 11, Bivens was driving home from work when she got a call from her landlord saying her house was on fire and he couldn't find Tank.

Bivens called her daughter and rushed home to find smoke billowing from the barn.

"She was just kind of like, 'my house is on fire,' and I don't think I've ever run so fast out of my house," Bivens's daughter Allison Bivens said.

"I opened the door and I called for my dog, but he didn't come. Then the smoke was so bad we couldn't even get in," Catie Bivens said.

She watched her home burn as firefighters arrived.

"It's a numbing feeling; helplessness. I couldn't do anything, and I think that's what hurt the most, is I couldn't even get in to try and find him. And you just have to stand and wait," Bivens said.

Luckily, they were able to put it out before it could spread to neighboring trees or homes. But once firefighters entered the home, they found Tank inside.

"He was on my bed. They brought him out. They tried reviving him, and he didn't make it," Bivens said. "That was honestly the worst part. I wouldn't wish that on my worst enemy, because it's not something you want in your brain forever."

"He was our family dog," Allison Bivens said. "So that was pretty rough."

Catie Bivens grappled with the sudden loss of her best friend.

"He may be a big goofball, but he was mine. He was my baby," she said.

Catie Bivens

Firefighters told Catie Bivens an electrical fire that started in her kitchen was responsible. Insurance declared the house a total loss. Furniture, family heirlooms, and clothes were all gone.

"Knowing how hard she's worked to rebuild her life this past year and for her to have to restart is obviously really tough to see," Allison Bivens said.

But out of the ashes, the community is springing forward to help.

"I've had people give me some pots and pans and some dishes. I've had some that are giving me a couch and some furniture just to rebuild," Catie Bivens said. "They've come out of the woodworks, and it's heartwarming. It's overwhelming, but I'm very thankful."

Family members have started an online fundraiser to help Bivens rebuild, and even strangers have donated to help. Friends are organizing a "Karaoke for Catie" fundraiser from 6 to 10 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 27 at SportyPickle in Englewood. Anyone is welcome to attend.

Catie Bivens' daughters have welcomed her into their Parker home.

"We call it the Girlypop House," Allison Bivens said. "God wanted you with your daughters for Christmas. That's just how he wanted it to be."

Catie Bivens's landlords want to rebuild the barn for her. She's determined not to let this tragedy get in the way of her new start.

"I will be rebuilding my sanctuary again," she said.