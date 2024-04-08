Firefighters put out small fire at encampment found under interstate in Arvada, Colorado

Arvada firefighters put out a small fire that likely originated from a a homeless camp under a stretch of Interstate 76 running over Interstate 70 westbound on Monday afternoon. This was just east of I-70 and Wadsworth Boulevard.

Arvada Fire Department told CBS News Colorado crews responded to the the report of a fire under the area of the interchange around 3:45 p.m. There was an encampment found and a small fire that was quickly put out. Propane tanks were found at the camp, but the cause of the fire remained unconfirmed. Nobody was found hurt in the response.

Westbound lanes of I-70 reopened just after 5:30 p.m. after being closed between Harlan Street and I-76. A firetruck was parked on I-70, blocking all westbound lanes.

CBS News Colorado's helicopter flew over the scene, which showed a big backup on the interstate, as all traffic was forced to exit at Wadsworth before normal traffic was restored.

Arvada Police department also confirmed the response with CBS Colorado. There were no immediate arrests or detainments in this response, as officers and firefighters continued their respective investigations.