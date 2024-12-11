Colorado's KBCO hosts Boys & Girls Club members for Studio C taping

CBS Colorado's big Together for Colorado Toy Collection Day is Thursday, December 12, 2024. The main collection site is at the King Soopers at Colorado Blvd. & Yale where CBS staff and Boys & Girls Club members will be collecting toys from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. There will also be Your Reporters in communities across the Metro Area. CBS Colorado's long time Toy Drive partner, KBCO, will be broadcasting live at Colorado Blvd. & Yale throughout the day.

Recently, KBCO hosted a group of Boys & Girls Club members for a tour and a special treat.

"Today we're at iHeart Radio," said 10-year-old Atina.

Radio is not something these kids know much about, so getting a behind-the-scenes look at how it's done is a valuable opportunity for them. Music, on the other hand, is something they definitely connect with.

"Music can inspire you," Atina said.

This field trip with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver may inspire these members to consider becoming a radio host. They got a chance to try their hand at it in the studio.

"We got to sit in the chair and say something in the mic," said 10-year-old Vaidyn.

They also got a one-on-one talk with KBCO Morning Show host Brett Saunders. Saunders explained what he does on a daily basis, talked about the history of Studio C, and answered the children's questions. Then it was time to settle in for a taping of KBCO's exclusive "Studio C," where all kinds of musicians come in to chat and play a few songs.

"It's cool, and we got to watch him sing," Vaidyn explained.

Singer/Songwriter Leif Vollebekk is promoting his new album, "Revelation." He performs a few songs off of it. After the taping, he was even so kind to meet with the children and to let them strum his guitar.

"It's turning out fun, and we like it a lot, and it's amazing," Atina told CBS News Colorado.

Opportunities like this are what the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver are all about.

The Together for Colorado Toy Collection Day is Thursday, December 12, 2024. Michelle Griego, Brian Flores, Karen Leigh, and Michael Spencer will be collecting toys at the King Soopers at Colorado & Yale from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Your Reporter in Aurora, Tori Mason, will be at the Smoky Hill Marketplace King Soopers from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Your Reporter in Douglas County, Olivia Young, will be at the store on S. University Blvd. in Highlands Ranch from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Your Reporter in Jefferson County, Andrew Haubner and Karen Morfitt, will be at the King Soopers at Bel Mar from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Your Reporter in Adams County, Gabriela Vidal, will be at the new King Soopers in Thornton from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.