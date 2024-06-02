Watch CBS News
Local News

Colorado wildlife officers rescue cub from wire fence in Evergreen

By Kasey Richardson

/ CBS Colorado

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials rescued a cub from a wired fence. Wildlife officers responded to the report on Saturday in Evergreen. 

Officers first tranquilized the cub's mother so officers could help it without her interfering. CPW officers used a catchpole on the cub to ensure it didn't further hurt itself while the officers removed all the wiring.

CPW made sure the mom and cub wouldn't return to the dangerous fencing by using its K9, Officer Samson to help haze them from the area. 

Kasey Richardson

Kasey Richardson is a digital media producer in the CBS Colorado newsroom. He writes and edits articles on a variety of topics, but they are usually breaking news, weather, sports and developing stories.

First published on June 2, 2024 / 3:02 PM MDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.