Colorado wildlife officers rescue cub from wire fence in Evergreen

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials rescued a cub from a wired fence. Wildlife officers responded to the report on Saturday in Evergreen.

Officers first tranquilized the cub's mother so officers could help it without her interfering. CPW officers used a catchpole on the cub to ensure it didn't further hurt itself while the officers removed all the wiring.

CPW made sure the mom and cub wouldn't return to the dangerous fencing by using its K9, Officer Samson to help haze them from the area.

Kids can get into everything, even bear cubs. Wildlife officers responded to a cub stuck in some gnarly wire fencing in Evergreen on Saturday. The sow is nearby, but she's not able to help free her cub. That's where we step in to lend a hand. pic.twitter.com/cWWybERfeS — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) June 2, 2024