Teen driver clocked at 102 mph in 60 mph zone in Boulder, Colorado police say

An 18-year-old driver is facing charges after he was caught going 102 mph in a 60 mph zone in Boulder. This happened on Highway 36 near Table Mesa on Nov. 4.

Officer David Kaufman with the Boulder Police Department tells CBS News Colorado First Alert Traffic Tracker Reporter Brian Sherrod this is the third instance in a month where the driver has been caught going over 100 mph on Highway 36.

With the 18-year-old driver's incident, police said he had a valid driver's license but no insurance. He faces another charge of driving an uninsured motor vehicle. The teen now has a mandatory court appearance.

Boulder police shared their bodycam video of the incident with Sherrod. The driver was clocked going 102 mph in a 60 mph zone on Hwy 36 and Table Mesa. The driver tells Kaufman he was late to class and that was his reason for speeding.

The driver asked Kaufman, "Do you think I will lose my license," to which the officer replied, "Yes!"

Now, the driver risks losing his license as driving over 40 mph in Boulder can lead to automatic suspension. Kaufman tells Sherrod officers risk their lives and safety when they have to chase after speeders going that fast.

"It's a big risk because I have to make sure that when I pull off the shoulder to go after the speeder, I don't cause a crash myself," Kaufman said. "Frequently, we will have high-speed drivers coming into town and I have to let them go. I can't safely navigate into traffic to get behind them so I say we will get you next time."

Kaufman tells Sherrod even though the driver did not have insurance, they did not tow his vehicle. He still received the ticket and still has a mandatory court appearance.

Boulder police are asking everyone to report any speeders seen in the area by calling (303) 441-3333 and asking to speak to a member of their traffic unit. Provide a description of the vehicle and license plate.