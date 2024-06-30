Colorado suspect in Smoky Hill Road shooting charged with first-degree attempted murder, bond set at $2M

Suspect in Aurora shooting has prior offenses of attempted first-degree murder in Colorado

The suspect in the Smoky Hill Road shooting in Aurora has been charged with first-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault, according to jail records.

On Thursday, two women and a man were shot near homes in the area of E Smoky Hill Road and E Quincy Avenue in Aurora.

"We don't believe that the suspect knew any of these people," said Aurora Police Spokesman Matthew Longshore.

Upon arrival, APD officers discovered multiple scenes of violence.

In the 4400 block of South Eagle Circle, APD officers located a 50-year-old woman in her vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds.

"While officers were surveying the immediate area, they observed a vehicle that appeared to be damaged," said Longshore.

She was swiftly transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Just a block away, a 64-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man were also shot while walking. Police began to suspect all the shootings were perpetrated by the same individual.

The shooting led to a large police presence late into the night as one person was eventually detained.

The person who was detained was identified as 34-year-old Austin Benson. Benson was arrested at an Aurora apartment. Police also discovered multiple firearms within the apartment.

A report from CBS News Colorado Reporter in Aurora, Michael Abeyta indicates that Benson had prior offenses of attempted murder in the state.

Although police have not yet disclosed a motive, records suggest similarities to previous incidents involving a person with the same name now.

Court documents from 2018 indicate that a 29-year-old Austin Benson, sharing the same birthdate as the suspect in the Aurora shooting, was involved in similar incidents in El Paso and Douglas counties.

In July 2018, El Paso County authorities pursued a carjacking suspect who fired upon vehicles and individuals along Rampart Range Road before halting at Devil's Head Campground in Douglas County, where he confronted a retired Alabama police officer with a rifle.

Right now, Benson is being held in the Arapahoe County Jail on charges of attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault. His bond has been set at $2 million, while his next court appearance is scheduled for July 1.

