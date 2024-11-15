Colorado State Rams defeat Wyoming, claim the legendary Bronze Boot

The Colorado State Rams have defeated the Wyoming Cowboys in this year's Border War and claimed the Bronze Boot. Rams quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi threw for a touchdown and caught a touchdown pass in the 24-10 win.

Friday's match at Canvas Stadium in front of a sellout crowd of 36,720 in Fort Collins was the 116th meeting between CSU and the Cowboys.

And Friday's win was one more step in the Rams conference championship aspirations. They are now a perfect 5-0 in the Mountain West Conference this season.

FORT COLLINS, CO - NOVEMBER 15: Linebacker Chase Wilson (30) of the Colorado State Rams celebrates with the Bronze Boot after the fourth quarter of CSU's 24-10 Border War win over the Wyoming Cowboys at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins, Colorado on Friday, November 15, 2024. AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post via Getty Images



The victory marked Jay Norvell's first win over Wyoming as CSU's head coach. The Rams had lost three straight to their rival and 7 of their last 8 games, meaning the Bronze Boot rivalry trophy -- which first was handed out in 1967 -- had been spending a lot of time in Laramie.

This week the schools announced that the Border War will continue into the distant future despite the recent announcement by Colorado State University that they will be joining the Pac-12 Conference. The next meeting between Colorado State and the Cowboys will be next year in Wyoming. After that the Border War will be "idle" for two seasons. Then starting in 2028 there will be meetings between the two teams each season through 2035.