Colorado State Patrol launches campaign to reduce pedestrian-related crashes as it gets darker earlier

Colorado State Patrol launches campaign to reduce pedestrian-related crashes as it darkens earlier

As Daylight Saving Time approaches in November, it's already starting to get darker earlier. The Colorado State Patrol tells CBS Colorado that 70% of pedestrian-related crashes happen when the sun is setting or it is dark.

To bring down the number of crashes, drivers and pedestrians need to pay more attention, according to state troopers.

Drivers should:

Not have their phones in their hands while they are driving.

Make sure music is turned down, especially in populated areas.

Never driver over the speed limit, especially in school zones or anywhere with flashing lights.

Pedestrians should:

Cross only at marked crosswalks or intersections. Don't cross in the middle of the block or between parked cars.

Lock eyes. Make sure drivers see you before you cross. If the driver is stopped, make eye contact before you step onto the roadway.

Be seen. Wear light-colored or reflective clothing or use your phone as a flashlight when out in the dark.

Walk facing traffic, especially when there are no sidewalks.

Remove headphones when walking, riding, or playing near the road.

Pay attention. Don't walk distracted by texting or talking on a cell phone.

Obey traffic signals. Don't cross the street on a red light, don't ignore "Don't Walk" signals, and use sidewalks for foot traffic when available.

As a reminder, kids will start going to school in the morning when the sun may not be out. It's important to remember to teach your kids the signage in their areas.

"We should be taking them to school," said Sgt. Patrick Rice, Colorado State Patrol. "Make sure they understand that route. They should understand the hazards that are along the way, and they should know particular spots to pay extra special attention to. They should understand the boundaries of staying on the sidewalks and they need to know that mom and dad took them and showed them where to stop on the corner. This is the button I need to hit for the crosswalk."

Experts believe that following those guidelines will help reduce the number of pedestrian-related collisions as it gets dark earlier.