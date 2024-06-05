Colorado Springs police officer arrested, charged with misdemeanor child abuse

A Colorado Springs police officer was taken into custody after being accused of misdemeanor child abuse.

Around 9:30 p.m., Saturday, a call was received for service for urgent medical assistance along with the Colorado Springs Fire Department, the police department said in a statement on Wednesday. The person behind the call was CSPD canine officer Johnathan Yelvington, who was off duty at the time.

Emergency crews responded to the call and tended to Yelvington, who appeared intoxicated and was initially unresponsive, according to the police department. He was then transported to a medical facility for further evaluation.

CSPD's Crimes Against Children Unit conducted an investigation, which led to the arrest of Yelvington and charges of misdemeanor child abuse.

Police say the charges against Yelvington stem from allegations of being "intoxicated and unreasonably placing a child in a situation that posed a threat of injury."

Yelvington was released and served with a summons to appear in court and the involved child was temporarily placed with a responsible adult, according to CSPD.

Yelvington is also currently on paid administrative leave during the investigation, while the police canine is currently being housed at a dog boarding facility while longer-term arrangements are being arranged.