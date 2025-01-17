Colorado sports bar to reopen almost a year after arsonist caused nearly $5M in damages, lost revenue

Sports bar to reopen almost a year after arsonist caused nearly $5M in damages

It's been nearly a year since three businesses were burglarized in a crime spree, and two of them were set on fire. Now, the owner of one of those businesses is making final repairs and preparations in hopes of finally reopening next week.

Judson Dymond, the owner of The Sportsbook Bar & Grill in Greenwood Village, called it, "just unbelievably frustrating," with how long the repairs have taken to reopen his business.

Judson Dymond, the owner of The Sportsbook Bar & Grill in Greenwood Village. CBS

It's been almost 12 months of challenges and hurdles. Since the burglary and arson happened in January 2024, Dymond has run into delay after delay getting the business reopened.

"Every time we turn around, there's something new that we needed to do," Dymond explained. "It's an old building. There's nothing you can do about it, and so many things had to be brought up to code, including replacing all the fire sprinkler system and all the electrical and getting all the permits."

Worst case scenario, Dymond thought the business would have reopened by the end of summer.

On Jan. 26, 2024, the suspect broke into Fuji Hibachi and Sushi right beforehand, another restaurant nearby and also started a fire in that business before heading to the sports bar.

After the suspect broke into the sports bar, he then tried to break into the ATM up front. The suspect didn't have any luck there, then began rummaging through the drawers in the front of the business. After that, he went to the back office, and tried to break into the safe but wasn't able to. That's when he started the fire.

Dymond said the suspect caused him nearly $5 million in damages and lost revenue.

"We missed out on a whole year of everything, and in Colorado, our sports teams are doing very well," Dymond said.

The fire happened just days before the NFL's AFC and NFC championship games, in the peak of hockey and basketball season, and just before March Madness. Their other location in Highlands Ranch ended up having its best year yet.

"Finally had a good Broncos season, and it was great for Highlands Ranch, but unfortunately, didn't get to do it here," Dymond said.

The fire was contained to just the office. Dymond said, had it not been for the water pipes above that burst and dumped water below, he believes the whole building could have been damaged or burned down.

Dymond said about 40 employees were working for him when the fire happened. Some started working at the other location in Highlands Ranch, but 80% of the staff are coming back.

"Just in time for the Super Bowl and then March Madness, and then the Nuggets and Avalanche hopefully make a long playoff run," Dymond said.

Since then, they've replaced almost everything in the sports bar like the kitchen appliances, lighting, electric and plumbing -- plus a new fire suppression system, audio visual equipment and televisions.

"It looks nice. It's an old bar, been for 12 years, but all the guts are brand new, and it's kind of like starting over," Dymond said.

Dymond told CBS News Colorado they're planning for their grand reopening on Friday, Jan. 24. They're still working on getting their final inspections and moving the furniture back into the business.

"We're getting closer to the end, so we have the excitement of opening back up," Dymond said.

Arapahoe County deputies detained the suspect at a nearby intersection that January night.

Suspect Jerrell Q. Bailey is facing charges of burglary, arson, criminal mischief, menacing and theft.

Bailey also broke into a third business, Rodizio Grill that night, after breaking into the sushi restaurant and sports bar. Bailey, who remains in jail, is due back in court at the end of February for a preliminary hearing.

Greenwood Village Police Department is led the criminal investigation, while South Metro Fire investigated the arson.